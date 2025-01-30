SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $750.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $270.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

