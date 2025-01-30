GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

