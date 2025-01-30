CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPM opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average is $227.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $270.68. The company has a market capitalization of $750.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

