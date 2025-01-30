Stablepoint Partners LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $389.10 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

