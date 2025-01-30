Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 13,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $505,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,842.95. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,103,513 shares of company stock worth $916,453,941. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

