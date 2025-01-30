Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,191 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $242.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 151.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average of $185.79. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $247.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.06.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

