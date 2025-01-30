Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

