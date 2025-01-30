Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 128 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,804.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,745.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,636.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,342.66 and a 52-week high of $1,842.48.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

