Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

