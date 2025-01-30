Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 589 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.39, for a total transaction of $597,309.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,066,927.65. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,508.68. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,867 shares of company stock valued at $284,773,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $366.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.14. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $417.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.