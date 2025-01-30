Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $676.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.10 and a 12 month high of $682.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.58.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.57, for a total transaction of $24,195,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.59, for a total transaction of $259,194.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,832.58. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,312 shares of company stock valued at $407,377,422. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $583.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

