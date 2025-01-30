Asio Capital LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,908.60. This trade represents a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.68, for a total value of $14,508,376.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,234.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,312 shares of company stock valued at $407,377,422 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $676.49 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.10 and a 1-year high of $682.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.