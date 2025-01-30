Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,324 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,913 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,820 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Halliburton stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

