Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Price

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Shares of ELS opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,713,000 after buying an additional 147,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,014,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,441,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,155,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 370.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

