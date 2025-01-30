919 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. CX Institutional raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $750.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

