Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

