Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys 804 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 124,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 70,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $270.68. The company has a market cap of $750.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

