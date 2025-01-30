Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.11 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.75.

NYSE:IT opened at $538.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,893,869.92. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

