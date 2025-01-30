Carr Financial Group Corp Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $270.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.