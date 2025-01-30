JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is apricus wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

apricus wealth LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,062.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 124,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 70,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $270.68. The company has a market capitalization of $750.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.