Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $195.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,887 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,464. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

