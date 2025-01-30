Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at $45,562,400. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.