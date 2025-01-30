Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on BE
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares in the company, valued at $45,562,400. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.