Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 698,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,669.44. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

