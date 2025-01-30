SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000.
SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Stock Performance
CNRG opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57.
SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Profile
The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
