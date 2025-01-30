Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

