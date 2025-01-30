Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,109 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ITT by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ITT by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

