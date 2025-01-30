PFG Investments LLC Buys 55,293 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 177.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,443.56. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

