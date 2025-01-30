KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in KLA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.47.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $712.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $581.70 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $718.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

