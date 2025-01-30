PFG Investments LLC Boosts Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

