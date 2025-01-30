PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

