Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 3,294 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

