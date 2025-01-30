PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $374.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.63. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $278.36 and a 12-month high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

