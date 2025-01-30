PFG Investments LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 399,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 390,787 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

