Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.07.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $212.12 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

