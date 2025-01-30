PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after buying an additional 969,006 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,338,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429,863 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

