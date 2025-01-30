Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 217,728 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

