Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $372.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.22.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $352.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.87.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

