PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

