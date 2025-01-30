National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after buying an additional 1,739,566 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at $66,535,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $62,421,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,021,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 0.5 %

NGG opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

