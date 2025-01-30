Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $475,914,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.64.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

