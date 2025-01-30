PFG Investments LLC Sells 237 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.