Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 28.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

