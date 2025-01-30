Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $410.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

