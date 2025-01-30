Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,585 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

