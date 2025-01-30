Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 113.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 200.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

