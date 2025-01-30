Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 276 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $32,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $52.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

