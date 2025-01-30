Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $209,306.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,894.84. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,496 shares of company stock valued at $873,762 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

