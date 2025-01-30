Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Shell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,672 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

