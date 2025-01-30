Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $65.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

