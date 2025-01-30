Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $78.70 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.